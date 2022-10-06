Strs Ohio Has $25.85 Million Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of HCA Healthcare worth $25,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,468,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $878,000. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $202.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.43 and its 200-day moving average is $210.00. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $164.47 and a one year high of $279.02. The firm has a market cap of $58.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $192.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $254.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $208.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.14.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan bought 325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at $17,747,688.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

