Strs Ohio Has $30.46 Million Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,958 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.11% of AvalonBay Communities worth $30,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $275.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $228.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.80.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $182.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.01 and a 52 week high of $259.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.59 and a 200-day moving average of $211.02.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $644.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.41 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 33.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 109.28%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.