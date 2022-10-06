Strs Ohio Increases Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,102,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 351,873 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.11% of VICI Properties worth $32,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in VICI Properties by 139.4% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 51.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in VICI Properties during the first quarter worth about $47,000.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $31.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.25 and a 200-day moving average of $31.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $35.69.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 154.46%.

VICI has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.50 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

VICI Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.