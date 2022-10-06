Strs Ohio Increases Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 688,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,383 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.12% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $31,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,640,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,966,980,000 after purchasing an additional 624,549 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,458,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,313,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,515 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 14,865,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $869,175,000 after acquiring an additional 134,660 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 14.7% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,694,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $625,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,592,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $560,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,194 shares in the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KKR opened at $47.29 on Thursday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.78 and a 200 day moving average of $51.83.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.44%.

Several analysts have recently commented on KKR shares. StockNews.com upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.04.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $3,416,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,474,144 shares in the company, valued at $83,937,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $3,416,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,474,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,937,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $81,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 572,354 shares in the company, valued at $8,070,191.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

