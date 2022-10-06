Strs Ohio Lowers Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 372,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,843 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Southern were worth $26,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SO. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 1.4% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Southern by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SO has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Argus raised their price target on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.58.

Southern Stock Performance

NYSE SO opened at $68.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $73.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.21. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.99 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.77%.

Insider Activity

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,161,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,161,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

