Strs Ohio Raises Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,127 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Progressive were worth $22,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 37.0% in the second quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 21,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Progressive by 3.6% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 28,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Progressive by 1.9% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 56,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Progressive by 3.1% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 59,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 33.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

PGR opened at $122.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $71.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.44. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $89.35 and a 12-month high of $129.76.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.87 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 1.79%. Research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,001.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,001.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,032.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Progressive from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $129.00 target price on Progressive in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.08.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

