Strs Ohio Raises Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in AON were worth $27,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of AON by 71.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 495.2% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on AON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America started coverage on AON in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

AON Stock Performance

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Byron Spruell bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AON stock opened at $282.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $285.11 and its 200 day moving average is $287.14. The company has a market capitalization of $59.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $246.21 and a twelve month high of $341.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.06. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. AON’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Further Reading

