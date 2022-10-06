Strs Ohio Reduces Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,992 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cigna were worth $27,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 158 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,939 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,059,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 7.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Cigna in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $276.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cigna Stock Performance

In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,661,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,198,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at $7,345,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,661,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,198,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,085 shares of company stock worth $7,454,171. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CI opened at $294.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $89.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $285.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.36. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $296.29.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.78. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

