Strs Ohio Reduces Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $24,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,655,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,072,000 after acquiring an additional 260,167 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Charter Communications by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,189,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,069 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,638,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,099,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,132,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,882,000 after purchasing an additional 84,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $429,797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $329.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $302.94 and a 12-month high of $753.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $404.32 and a 200 day moving average of $461.89.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.92 by $1.88. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $585.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Argus lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Charter Communications from $555.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $568.82.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

