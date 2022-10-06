Strs Ohio Sells 11,316 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,316 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.27% of Carlisle Companies worth $33,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth $41,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 88.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $297.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.93. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $197.66 and a twelve month high of $318.71.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 32.22%. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 40,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.77, for a total transaction of $12,850,408.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,879,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total transaction of $3,317,175.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,841,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 40,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.77, for a total value of $12,850,408.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,582 shares in the company, valued at $37,879,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,456 shares of company stock valued at $18,458,337 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.00.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

