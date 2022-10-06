Strs Ohio Sells 20,179 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 665,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,179 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $30,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $42.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $40.27 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.59.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

