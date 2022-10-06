Strs Ohio Sells 43,460 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 542,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,460 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.39% of Jabil worth $27,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Jabil by 309.6% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 11,238 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 7.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 9,989 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC grew its position in Jabil by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 59,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Jabil by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $74.40.

Jabil stock opened at $62.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.35. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.80 and a 12-month high of $72.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.28.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.63%.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $617,979.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,257 shares in the company, valued at $7,900,807.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 9,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $521,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,902,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $617,979.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,900,807.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

