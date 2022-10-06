Strs Ohio Sells 909 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 128,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.10% of Parker-Hannifin worth $31,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on PH. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.1 %

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH opened at $263.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $275.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.53. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.78%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.