Sugar Kingdom Trading Down 16.1% This Week (CANDY)

Sugar Kingdom (CANDY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 6th. In the last week, Sugar Kingdom has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. Sugar Kingdom has a total market cap of $114,681.81 and approximately $12,615.00 worth of Sugar Kingdom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sugar Kingdom token can now be bought for $0.0199 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges.

About Sugar Kingdom

Sugar Kingdom (CRYPTO:CANDY) is a token. It launched on April 12th, 2022. Sugar Kingdom’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,750,000 tokens. The official website for Sugar Kingdom is www.sugarkingdom.io. Sugar Kingdom’s official Twitter account is @sugarkingdomnft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sugar Kingdom

According to CryptoCompare, “Sugar Kingdom (CANDY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sugar Kingdom has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sugar Kingdom is 0.02003186 USD and is down -0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $210.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sugarkingdom.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sugar Kingdom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sugar Kingdom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sugar Kingdom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

