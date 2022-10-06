SugarBounce (TIP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $8,029.00

SugarBounce (TIP) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. SugarBounce has a market capitalization of $87,308.55 and $8,029.00 worth of SugarBounce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SugarBounce has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SugarBounce token can currently be purchased for about $0.0179 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005804 BTC.

Tenset (10SET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006265 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004795 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00038691 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About SugarBounce

SugarBounce (CRYPTO:TIP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. SugarBounce’s total supply is 23,134,434 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,884,956 tokens. The Reddit community for SugarBounce is https://reddit.com/r/sugarbounce. SugarBounce’s official Twitter account is @sugarbouncensfw and its Facebook page is accessible here. SugarBounce’s official website is sugarbounce.com/?utm_source=cryptorank. The official message board for SugarBounce is sugarbouncecrypto.medium.com.

Buying and Selling SugarBounce

According to CryptoCompare, "SugarBounce (TIP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. More information can be found at https://sugarbounce.com/?utm_source=cryptorank."

