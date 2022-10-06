Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Acquires 411 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,605 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 0.2% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on HD shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Home Depot to $327.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.68.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $289.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.51. The stock has a market cap of $296.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.



