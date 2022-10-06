Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 416,923 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 3,087,957 shares.The stock last traded at $5.78 and had previously closed at $5.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 16.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 26,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

