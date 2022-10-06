Sunflower Land 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $23,052.00 (SFL)

Sunflower Land (SFL) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. During the last seven days, Sunflower Land has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. Sunflower Land has a total market cap of $2.21 million and $23,052.00 worth of Sunflower Land was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sunflower Land token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000511 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003251 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00010927 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00145713 BTC.

Sunflower Land Token Profile

Sunflower Land was first traded on February 15th, 2022. Sunflower Land’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Sunflower Land’s official website is sunflower-land.com. Sunflower Land’s official Twitter account is @0xsunflowerland and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sunflower Land

According to CryptoCompare, “Sunflower Land (SFL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Sunflower Land has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sunflower Land is 0.10471826 USD and is down -1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $15,239.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sunflower-land.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sunflower Land directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sunflower Land should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sunflower Land using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

