SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE SSY opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. SunLink Health Systems has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $2.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.15.

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; four clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

