Super Whale DAO Trading Down 17% This Week (SWDAO)

Super Whale DAO (SWDAO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. During the last week, Super Whale DAO has traded down 17% against the dollar. One Super Whale DAO token can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Super Whale DAO has a market cap of $127,619.11 and approximately $13,072.00 worth of Super Whale DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003285 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00145730 BTC.

About Super Whale DAO

Super Whale DAO launched on February 21st, 2022. Super Whale DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Super Whale DAO’s official Twitter account is @superwhaledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Super Whale DAO’s official website is www.superwhale.com.

Buying and Selling Super Whale DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Super Whale DAO (SWDAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Super Whale DAO has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Super Whale DAO is 0.00127621 USD and is up 0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $11,885.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.superwhale.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Whale DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Whale DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Super Whale DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

