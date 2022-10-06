SuperBonds One Day Volume Hits $14,185.00 (SB)

SuperBonds (SB) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One SuperBonds token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SuperBonds has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar. SuperBonds has a market cap of $515,807.92 and $14,185.00 worth of SuperBonds was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003248 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010825 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006489 BTC.

SuperBonds Token Profile

SuperBonds’ launch date was December 26th, 2021. SuperBonds’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 526,252,486 tokens. SuperBonds’ official message board is medium.com/@superbonds. The official website for SuperBonds is www.superbonds.finance. The Reddit community for SuperBonds is https://reddit.com/r/superbonds. SuperBonds’ official Twitter account is @sbonds_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SuperBonds

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperBonds (SB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. SuperBonds has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SuperBonds is 0.0012202 USD and is down -0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $58.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.superbonds.finance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperBonds directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperBonds should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperBonds using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

