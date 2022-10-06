SuperDoge (SUPDOG) Price Down 13.7% This Week

SuperDoge (SUPDOG) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One SuperDoge token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. SuperDoge has a market capitalization of $511,032.01 and approximately $15,993.00 worth of SuperDoge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SuperDoge has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003248 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010803 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006486 BTC.

About SuperDoge

SuperDoge was first traded on April 22nd, 2021. SuperDoge’s total supply is 909,187,343 tokens and its circulating supply is 909,187,342 tokens. SuperDoge’s official Twitter account is @superdogeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SuperDoge is https://reddit.com/r/superdogeio. SuperDoge’s official website is superdoge.io.

SuperDoge Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperDoge (SUPDOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SuperDoge has a current supply of 909,187,342.517368 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SuperDoge is 0.00056636 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://superdoge.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperDoge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperDoge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperDoge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

