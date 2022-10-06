Supremacy (SUPS) Price Reaches $0.0061 on Major Exchanges

Supremacy (SUPS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Supremacy has a total market capitalization of $288,865.91 and approximately $14,404.00 worth of Supremacy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Supremacy has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. One Supremacy token can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003273 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006474 BTC.

Supremacy Token Profile

Supremacy’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,970,477 tokens. The official website for Supremacy is supremacy.game. The official message board for Supremacy is supremacy.game/news. Supremacy’s official Twitter account is @supremacymeta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Supremacy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Supremacy (SUPS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Supremacy has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Supremacy is 0.00687233 USD and is up 20.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $19,035.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://supremacy.game/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Supremacy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Supremacy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Supremacy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

