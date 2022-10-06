Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Sureserve Group (LON:SUR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.
Sureserve Group Stock Performance
Shares of SUR stock opened at GBX 81.70 ($0.99) on Wednesday. Sureserve Group has a 52-week low of GBX 70 ($0.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 106 ($1.28). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 84.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 83.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £135.53 million and a PE ratio of 1,153.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.76.
Sureserve Group Company Profile
Read More
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Receive News & Ratings for Sureserve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sureserve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.