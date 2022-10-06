Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Sureserve Group (LON:SUR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

SUR opened at GBX 81.70 ($0.99) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.76. Sureserve Group has a 1-year low of GBX 70 ($0.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 106 ($1.28). The company has a market capitalization of £135.53 million and a PE ratio of 1,167.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 84.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 83.82.

Sureserve Group plc provides compliance and energy support services in the United Kingdom. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

