Surviving Soldiers Price Hits $0.0415 (SSG)

Surviving Soldiers (SSG) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. During the last week, Surviving Soldiers has traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar. One Surviving Soldiers token can now be bought for $0.0415 or 0.00000208 BTC on major exchanges. Surviving Soldiers has a market cap of $73,656.24 and $15,050.00 worth of Surviving Soldiers was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003283 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00145783 BTC.

Surviving Soldiers Token Profile

Surviving Soldiers launched on November 24th, 2021. Surviving Soldiers’ total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,772,969 tokens. The Reddit community for Surviving Soldiers is https://reddit.com/r/survivingsoldiers and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Surviving Soldiers’ official Twitter account is @survivingsol?s=21 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Surviving Soldiers is medium.com/@survivingsoliders. Surviving Soldiers’ official website is survivingsoldiers.com.

Surviving Soldiers Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Surviving Soldiers (SSG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Surviving Soldiers has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Surviving Soldiers is 0.04442488 USD and is up 4.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $13,007.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://survivingsoldiers.com.”

