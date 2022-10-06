SW DAO Price Tops $2.29 on Exchanges (SWD)

SW DAO (SWD) traded 42.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 6th. SW DAO has a total market capitalization of $788,001.18 and $28,392.00 worth of SW DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SW DAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.29 or 0.00011315 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SW DAO has traded up 125.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010853 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006469 BTC.

SW DAO Token Profile

SW DAO’s genesis date was September 30th, 2021. SW DAO’s total supply is 985,358 tokens and its circulating supply is 344,728 tokens. SW DAO’s official website is swdao.org. SW DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@sw_dao. SW DAO’s official Twitter account is @sw__dao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SW DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “SW DAO (SWD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. SW DAO has a current supply of 985,358 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SW DAO is 2.28586359 USD and is up 0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://swdao.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SW DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SW DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SW DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

