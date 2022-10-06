Sway Social Price Tops $0.0068 on Exchanges (SWAY)

Sway Social (SWAY) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Sway Social token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sway Social has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. Sway Social has a total market cap of $97,926.04 and approximately $29,434.00 worth of Sway Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sway Social Profile

Sway Social’s launch date was October 7th, 2021. Sway Social’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,299,836 tokens. Sway Social’s official Twitter account is @swayprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sway Social is swaysocial.org. The official message board for Sway Social is medium.com/cloutdotart.

Buying and Selling Sway Social

According to CryptoCompare, “Sway Social (SWAY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Sway Social has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sway Social is 0.00693929 USD and is down -1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $8,968.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://swaysocial.org/.”

