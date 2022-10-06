Swirl Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $70,329.00 (SWIRL)

Swirl (SWIRL) traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Swirl token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Swirl has traded up 110.3% against the US dollar. Swirl has a total market capitalization of $29,534.89 and approximately $70,329.00 worth of Swirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Swirl

Swirl’s launch date was January 2nd, 2021. Swirl’s total supply is 870,000,000,000,000 tokens. Swirl’s official message board is medium.com/@hubswirl_swirltoken. Swirl’s official website is swirltoken.com. Swirl’s official Twitter account is @hubswirl. The Reddit community for Swirl is https://reddit.com/r/swirltoken.

Swirl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Swirl (SWIRL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Swirl has a current supply of 870,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Swirl is 0 USD and is down -7.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $229.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://SwirlToken.com.”

