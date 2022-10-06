Sypool (SYP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $114,080.00

Sypool (SYP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Sypool has a market capitalization of $195,796.92 and approximately $114,080.00 worth of Sypool was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sypool has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One Sypool token can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sypool alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003283 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00146386 BTC.

Sypool Token Profile

Sypool launched on July 6th, 2021. Sypool’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,364,660 tokens. Sypool’s official Twitter account is @syp_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sypool’s official message board is sypool-protocol.medium.com. Sypool’s official website is sypool.io.

Sypool Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sypool (SYP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Sypool has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 65,364,660 in circulation. The last known price of Sypool is 0.00302888 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $78,286.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sypool.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sypool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sypool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sypool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sypool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sypool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.