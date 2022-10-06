Sypool (SYP) Market Capitalization Tops $195,797.54

Sypool (SYP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Sypool has traded down 2% against the dollar. Sypool has a total market capitalization of $195,797.54 and approximately $114,080.00 worth of Sypool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sypool token can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003286 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00145971 BTC.

About Sypool

Sypool was first traded on July 6th, 2021. Sypool’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,364,660 tokens. Sypool’s official website is sypool.io. Sypool’s official Twitter account is @syp_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sypool is sypool-protocol.medium.com.

Sypool Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sypool (SYP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Sypool has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 65,364,660 in circulation. The last known price of Sypool is 0.00302888 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $78,286.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sypool.io/.”

