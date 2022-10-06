Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Acquired by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 105.0% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,170.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 224.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $117.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $195.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.18). Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTWO has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.12.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

