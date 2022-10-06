TaleCraft Price Reaches $0.0203 on Major Exchanges (CRAFT)

TaleCraft (CRAFT) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One TaleCraft token can currently be purchased for about $0.0203 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TaleCraft has a market capitalization of $136,423.28 and $198,868.00 worth of TaleCraft was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TaleCraft has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TaleCraft Profile

TaleCraft was first traded on November 22nd, 2021. TaleCraft’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,723,239 tokens. TaleCraft’s official Twitter account is @talecraftio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TaleCraft is talecraft.io. TaleCraft’s official message board is medium.com/@talecraft.

TaleCraft Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TaleCraft (CRAFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. TaleCraft has a current supply of 30,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of TaleCraft is 0.02146943 USD and is up 3.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $271,886.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://talecraft.io.”

