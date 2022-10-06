Tank Battle Price Tops $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (TBL)

Tank Battle (TBL) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 6th. In the last seven days, Tank Battle has traded down 39.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Tank Battle token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tank Battle has a market cap of $74,938.79 and approximately $19,181.00 worth of Tank Battle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,985.23 or 0.99992209 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006973 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002098 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00051247 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010008 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00063582 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00022097 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Tank Battle Profile

Tank Battle is a token. Its launch date was January 23rd, 2022. Tank Battle’s total supply is 991,991,805 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,055,804 tokens. The official message board for Tank Battle is medium.com/@tankbattle.nft. Tank Battle’s official website is tankbattle.co. Tank Battle’s official Twitter account is @tankbattleco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tank Battle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tank Battle (TBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Tank Battle has a current supply of 991,991,805 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tank Battle is 0.00109299 USD and is up 0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $60.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tankbattle.co/.”

