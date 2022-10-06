Tarku Resources (CVE:TKU) Shares Up 28.6%

Tarku Resources Ltd. (CVE:TKU – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 28.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 527,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 575% from the average session volume of 78,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Tarku Resources Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.89 million and a P/E ratio of -1.55.

Tarku Resources Company Profile

Tarku Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral resources in Quebec and Arizona. The company explores for gold, lead, zinc, silver, copper, manganese, nickel, and platinum group element deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Apollo project covering 96 claims with an area of 5,273 hectares; Admiral project comprising 78 claims with an area of 4,334 hectares; and Atlas project consisting of 74 claims with an area of 4,111 hectares located in Quebec.

