Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $460,000 Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,872 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 12,217 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 10,705 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 40.4% in the second quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 69,086 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 19,886 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 14.3% in the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 13,585 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 181,574 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $17,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 124,178 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,722,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.6 %

DIS stock opened at $100.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.67. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $179.63. The stock has a market cap of $183.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.