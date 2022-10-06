Techpay Coin (TPC) Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. One Techpay Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000789 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Techpay Coin has traded down 3% against the dollar. Techpay Coin has a total market capitalization of $5.21 million and approximately $327,796.00 worth of Techpay Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004958 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Cap (CAP) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $161.00 or 0.00799093 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Techpay Coin Profile

Techpay Coin (TPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 11th, 2022. Techpay Coin’s total supply is 2,052,430,415 coins and its circulating supply is 32,752,501 coins. Techpay Coin’s official Twitter account is @techpay_chain. Techpay Coin’s official website is techpay.io/blockchain. Techpay Coin’s official message board is www.youtube.com/channel/ucw4ux2gz5t7lvo7nulft4rg.

Buying and Selling Techpay Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Techpay Coin (TPC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Techpay Coin has a current supply of 2,052,430,414.5231671 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Techpay Coin is 0.16020158 USD and is up 0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $791,677.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://techpay.io/blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Techpay Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Techpay Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Techpay Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

