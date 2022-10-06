TechTrees (TTC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $143,931.00

TechTrees (TTC) traded up 36.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. TechTrees has a market cap of $3.12 million and approximately $143,931.00 worth of TechTrees was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TechTrees has traded up 126.2% against the dollar. One TechTrees token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,275.56 or 0.99944699 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006948 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002087 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003441 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00051731 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009860 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00063992 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00021812 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004846 BTC.

About TechTrees

TechTrees (CRYPTO:TTC) is a token. It launched on September 9th, 2022. TechTrees’ total supply is 6,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,035,000,000 tokens. TechTrees’ official website is www.techtrees.com. TechTrees’ official Twitter account is @techtreescoin.

Buying and Selling TechTrees

According to CryptoCompare, “TechTrees (TTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. TechTrees has a current supply of 6,900,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of TechTrees is 0.00307556 USD and is up 2.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $244,822.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at www.techtrees.com.”

