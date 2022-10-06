Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Given New C$54.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TECK. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Teck Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Teck Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.22.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

TECK opened at $32.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $24.11 and a 12-month high of $45.90. The company has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.34 and its 200 day moving average is $35.43.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 28.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 95.9% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. 55.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

