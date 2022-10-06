Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Cut to C$54.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TECK.B. Citigroup cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$60.00 price target on Teck Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. CSFB dropped their price target on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$51.83.

Teck Resources Stock Up 0.3 %

TSE TECK.B opened at C$44.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$23.65 billion and a PE ratio of 4.38. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$30.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$57.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$42.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$45.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.88.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

