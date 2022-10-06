Teh Golden One (GOLD 1) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Teh Golden One (GOLD 1) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. Teh Golden One has a total market capitalization of $2.22 million and $23,469.00 worth of Teh Golden One was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Teh Golden One has traded 28.1% lower against the dollar. One Teh Golden One token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Teh Golden One

Teh Golden One was first traded on May 15th, 2022. Teh Golden One’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Teh Golden One’s official Twitter account is @tehgoldenone. The official website for Teh Golden One is tehgoldenone.com.

Buying and Selling Teh Golden One

According to CryptoCompare, “Teh Golden One (GOLD 1) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Teh Golden One has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Teh Golden One is 0.00022631 USD and is up 4.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $6,050.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tehgoldenone.com.”

