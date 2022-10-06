Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Shares Down 1.8%

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.94 and last traded at $7.98. 50,148 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,148,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.13.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. FIX lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.44.

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.67%. As a group, analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.0296 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 7.8%. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 52.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

