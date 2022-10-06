Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Stock Holdings Increased by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 352,286 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 81,055 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 124,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 74,635 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 136,742 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 18,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 33,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Telephone and Data Systems Price Performance

NYSE TDS opened at $14.34 on Thursday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.89 and a 12-month high of $21.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day moving average is $16.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.