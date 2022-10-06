Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.38.
TPX has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.
Tempur Sealy International Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of TPX opened at $27.21 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $48.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.75.
Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.56%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP David Montgomery sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $2,624,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 847,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,242,782.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 167.4% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 11,658 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 7.4% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 23,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 18.3% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 382,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,681,000 after acquiring an additional 59,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.
About Tempur Sealy International
Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tempur Sealy International (TPX)
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.