Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.38.

TPX has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Shares of TPX opened at $27.21 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $48.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.75.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 659.10% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

In related news, EVP David Montgomery sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $2,624,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 847,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,242,782.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 167.4% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 11,658 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 7.4% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 23,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 18.3% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 382,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,681,000 after acquiring an additional 59,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

