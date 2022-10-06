Tempus Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $2.25 Million (TEMP)

Tempus (TEMP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. One Tempus token can currently be purchased for about $0.0343 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular exchanges. Tempus has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and approximately $17,286.00 worth of Tempus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tempus has traded down 6.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tempus alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003251 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00010927 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00145713 BTC.

Tempus Profile

Tempus’ launch date was November 14th, 2021. Tempus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,498,201 tokens. Tempus’ official message board is medium.com/@tempusfinance. Tempus’ official Twitter account is @tempusfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tempus’ official website is www.tempus.finance.

Tempus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tempus (TEMP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Tempus has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tempus is 0.03434424 USD and is up 1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $4,572.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tempus.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tempus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tempus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tempus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tempus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tempus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.