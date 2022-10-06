Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $320.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSCDY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Tesco from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 320 ($3.87) in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

Tesco Stock Performance

Shares of TSCDY stock opened at $6.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.43. Tesco has a 1-year low of $6.54 and a 1-year high of $12.47.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

