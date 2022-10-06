Tesco’s (TSCO) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 330 ($3.99) target price on shares of Tesco in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tesco to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 260 ($3.14) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 320 ($3.87) target price on shares of Tesco in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 330 ($3.99) price objective on Tesco in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 310.83 ($3.76).

Tesco stock opened at GBX 202.20 ($2.44) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of £15.07 billion and a PE ratio of 1,011.00. Tesco has a one year low of GBX 199.78 ($2.41) and a one year high of GBX 304.10 ($3.67). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 245.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 258.05.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a GBX 3.85 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Tesco’s payout ratio is 45.75%.

In other Tesco news, insider Ken Murphy bought 24,352 shares of Tesco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.46) per share, with a total value of £49,678.08 ($60,026.68). Insiders have purchased 24,461 shares of company stock valued at $4,995,255 over the last 90 days.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

