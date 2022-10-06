TFS Token (TFS) Price Tops $0.0050 on Major Exchanges

TFS Token (TFS) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. In the last seven days, TFS Token has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One TFS Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TFS Token has a market cap of $2.22 million and $36,952.00 worth of TFS Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About TFS Token

TFS Token launched on December 22nd, 2021. TFS Token’s total supply is 1,835,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,865,659 tokens. The official website for TFS Token is tfstoken.com. The official message board for TFS Token is tfstoken.medium.com. The Reddit community for TFS Token is https://reddit.com/r/tfstoken. TFS Token’s official Twitter account is @tfsinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TFS Token

According to CryptoCompare, “TFS Token (TFS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. TFS Token has a current supply of 1,835,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of TFS Token is 0.00513331 USD and is up 9.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $44,302.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tfstoken.com.”

