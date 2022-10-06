The Bend Price Down 0.6% This Week (BEND)

The Bend (BEND) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 6th. The Bend has a market cap of $601,297.58 and $13,595.00 worth of The Bend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Bend token can currently be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00002989 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, The Bend has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003253 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006481 BTC.

The Bend Profile

The Bend’s launch date was April 1st, 2022. The Bend’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. The Bend’s official Twitter account is @thebend3dgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Bend’s official website is thebend.io.

Buying and Selling The Bend

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bend (BEND) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. The Bend has a current supply of 1,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of The Bend is 0.60936261 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $346.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at HTTPS://TheBend.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Bend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Bend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Bend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

