The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Receives $4,850.00 Average PT from Analysts

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4,850.00.

BKGFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,365 ($64.83) to GBX 5,000 ($60.42) in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.

Shares of BKGFF opened at $37.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.53 and its 200-day moving average is $47.04. The Berkeley Group has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $64.68.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

